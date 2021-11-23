On a beautiful Fall day the Easton Community Center held a Christmas Bazaar. Vendors came from all over to show off their wares. An assortment of wreaths, jewelry, clothing, handbags and Santa Clauses could be found for sale. Painted mailboxes were among the favorites.
Easton Bazaar Featured Selections for Holiday Gifts
- By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe
