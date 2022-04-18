One firefighter was sent to Amberwell Atchison by ambulance, and a two-story home in Atchison was declared a total loss after Atchison firefighters responded early Easter Sunday morning to a report of black smoke in the area.
Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar said the house at 1427 Atchison Street was totally engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene, and one firefighter suffered a knee injury. No one was at home when the fire occurred, but residence was under renovation. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:09 a.m.
After AFD crews arrived at the scene the firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but the structure had sustained heavy fire damage. At sunrise the situation was assessed.
Atchison County EMS ambulance transported the injured firefighter to Amberwell for an evaluation of injury. The firefighter was released from treatment and as of Monday was back on the job for light duty.
Weishaar said it was determined the house would have to be demolished due to safety concerns that it might be susceptible to collapse and a damage risk to the neighboring homes within a close proximity.
No foul play was suspected, Weishaar said, although it is unlikely there will be an exact determination AFD investigators will continue to interview homeowners related to the possible cause of ignition.
AFD crews remained on the scene April 17 to monitor the situation to extinguish small flare-ups in the aftermath. The crews have worked with the local heavy equipment contractors to expedite removal of the structural remains of the house.
