The Easter Bunny is planning to hop in to make a couple of traditional stops this weekend to bring treat and meet with youngsters in the Atchison area.
The first event is the Atchison Recreation Easter Egg Hunt for children 10 years of age and younger. The hunt will commence promptly at 10 a.m. Saturday in the soccer fields at the Atchison Sports Complex facility adjacent to the Atchison Elementary School parking lot. Children will need to bring their Easter basket to contain their gathered eggs. Signage will mark the soccer fields according to age groups. The fields are located toward the left from the pathway inside the complex.
Paula Peuker, of Atchison Recreation Commissioon, explained in of the soccer fields there will be some special prizes hidden in certain eggs among the candy treats. The Easter Bunny will be present on-site to visit with the children. Arrive early, traditionally the hunt is over within the few minutes after it starts. Event attendees will need to walk from the parking lot into the sports complex. Atchison Lions Club members are assisting with the event.
The 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at L.F.M. Park on Easter Sunday marks the Bunny’s second weekend event to wind down the holiday. The park is located along the corner of Seventh and L streets. The series of activities throughout the day are geared toward various age groups. The Easter Bunny is set to hop in at 10 a.m. until noon for the very young children between the ages of 1 to 5-year-olds.
At 1 p.m. primary school aged children between the ages of 6 to 10 will have their special time to hunt for eggs and prizes until 3 p.m. Pre-adolescents between the ages of 10 to 13 are welcome for special activities appropriate for their age group from 5-7 p.m.
Some highlights throughout the day will include special treats for children of all age groups will be given, photo op at a photo booth, $1 chance drawings to win a bicycle and other prizes and refreshments.
Safety protocols because of the pandemic will be in place like mask wearing, social distancing, photo booth sanitizing of other objects and temperature checks.
Both events are free and open to the public.
