The Easter Bunny and helpers were busy during the holiday weekend bringing some treats and family-oriented frolic at public events in Atchison.
The Easter Egg Hunt at L.F.M. Park and the Atchison Recreation Commission Egg Hunt have become holiday staples throughout the years.
For Rickye Jenkins Easter Sunday is a day when youngsters from the Atchison Community as a whole come out fill their baskets and memory banks with good times and treats at L. F. M. Park.
Jenkins, a former Atchison resident, came all the way from Los Angeles, California to host the 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at L.F. M. Park event. Jenkins has hosted the event with help from family and since its inception even though he’s not resided in the area for the past five years.
Children from age 1 to 5-year-olds were treated to an egg hunt, cake walks and Easter baskets as they visited and played amongst themselves on the playground.
Pre-adolescent aged youngsters had their age-appropriate fun, entertainments and amusements in the early afternoon, and teenagers enjoyed their times from later in the afternoon into the evening hours.
Some bicycles were awarded throughout the events and kids received filled Easter baskets. The event has become a tradition for Jenkins even though the 2020 event did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In keeping with the Easter weekend tradition, throngs of families and friends came out Saturday for the annual Atchison Recreation Commission-sponsored Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3 in the soccer fields at Atchison Sports Complex. Like many other holiday traditions, the REC’s Easter Egg Hunt also paused for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Where the Easter Bunny was on hand near the concession stand to meet and greet event-goers and offer to pose with the visitors for a snapshot to mark the occasion. Egg hunters were divided according to age groups designated to respective fields. The scramble for kiddos to fill their baskets promptly began at 10 a.m. Some eggs scattered in the fields contained special prizes. Atchison Lions Club members assisted with the REC event.
(0) comments
