Advance voting is ongoing in the lobby of the Atchison County Courthouse for eligible voters within Atchison city limits to have their say yay or nay about the 1 cent Atchison citywide sales tax for street improvements and property tax relief initiative.
Deputy Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide said the early in-person voting will continue until noon on Wednesday, July 13 at the in the Atchison County Clerk's Office at the courthouse. Voters must present a photo ID. The county clerk's office opens at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The window for Voter registration for first-time voters; newcomers; or registered voters who would like to change party affiliations who are residing within Atchison city limit has already closed for the special city election. Advance voting for the city election commenced July 1. As of afternoon Thursday, July 7, there were 59 voters in advance.
Atchison voters who choose to vote at the polls will do so between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following respective precincts:
> Only First-- New Life Assembly of God, 1004 South Fifth Street.
> East Second -- United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Avenue.
> West Second -- United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Avenue.
> East Third -- Second Christian Church, Seventh and M streets.
> West Third -- Second Christian Church, Seventh and M Streets.
> Only Fourth -- New Life Assembly of God,1004 South Fifth Street.
> North Fifth -- First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley Street.
> South Fifth -- First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley Street.
Vanderweide said voter registration for the August primary will remain open for all other eligible adults who reside in precincts and communties outside Atchison city limits throughout the county until 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Register at the courthouse to be eligible to vote in the Tuesday, Aug. 2 Primary Election.
Advance in-person voting for the August primary for all eligible voters countywide will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Atchison County Clerk's Office at the courthouse and will continue until noon Monday, Aug. 1. All voters must present a photo ID at the time of voting. Contact the County Clerk's office at 913-804-6030 for more information.
