In 2017, the Atchison E-Community Program began offering gap financing loans for small business startups, expansions and acquisitions. In less than five years the city’s program has closed 29 loans totaling just over $1.35 million in gap financing for local small businesses. What is more impressive is that there are no failed loans and no accounts past due.
The $1.35 million in E-Community funds provided by NetWork Kansas, leveraged to over $4.4 million in other funding. In many cases, but not all, a project could not independently be bankable without the gap financing provided through the city’s partnership with NetWork Kansas.
Statewide the various Network Kansas programs have an impressive leveraging statistics with more than $500 million in total investment with capital from other resources.
In the city’s 2020 Strategic Plan it identifies five area of focus: Quality of Life, Housing and Neighborhoods, Economy, Downtown and Infrastructure and Transportation. E-Community is a fit within the Quality of Life and Economy and the Downtown categories.
