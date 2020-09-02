Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, known around the world as the “Dynamic Deacon,” will offer a presentation on Building a Civilization of Love: A Catholic Response to Racism at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, in O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium on the Benedictine College campus. Seating will be limited to students only and only 135 seats will be available due to physical distancing requirements. Masks/face coverings must be worn at all times.
To offset the attendance limitation and allow more members of both the campus community and the residents of the City of Atchison to see this important presentation, it will be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/benedictineks/videos/350025302795280. His presentation is sponsored by the Black Student Union and The Gregorian Fellows at Benedictine College.
Deacon Harold is one of the most sought-after speakers in the Church today. He is a powerful and passionate evangelist and preacher, whose no-nonsense approach to living and proclaiming the Catholic faith will challenge and inspire those who hear him. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Theological Studies Degree from the University of Dallas. He co-hosts the Eternal Word Television Network’s popular radio program “Morning Glory,” the weekly broadcast “Living Stones” on Mater Dei Radio, and the “Sons of Thunder” podcast for World Ablaze. He also appeared in the major feature film, "Power in My Hands."
He is the author of the best-selling book, "Behold the Man: A Catholic Vision of Male Spirituality," co-author of "Ignite: Read the Bible Like Never Before," and has written the acclaimed new book, "Father Augustus Tolton: The Slave Who Became the First African American Priest."
Retaining a deep love of Benedictine spirituality which he gained during his time discerning a call to that religious community, Deacon Harold is a Benedictine Oblate of Mt. Angel Abbey. He is also a member of the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars and the Confraternity of Catholic Clergy.
He and his wife, Colleen, have four children and live in Portland, Oregon, where he is assigned to Immaculate Heart Catholic Church.
