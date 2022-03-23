A Shannon Township official was transported to Amberwell Atchison for treatment of injury suffered Tuesday involving a township-owned dump truck rolled over along the 1900 block of Sedgwick Road, in the northern fringe of Atchison city limits.
William J. Falk, Atchison, suffered serious injuries to his arm, Undersheriff Toby Smith reported via press release to the Atchison Globe.
Smith said the accident occurred as Falk was northbound as he operated a 2008 Sterling dump truck loaded with gravel.
For reasons unknown Falk traveled off along the right side of the roadway, over corrected then came back onto the road. Then crossed over the center line, and went off the roadway to the left side, Smith explained. The dump truck then overturned onto its driver side, spilling its load of gravel into a nearby field and came to rest.
Falk was transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance for treatment of his arm injuries.
Atchison County Rescue and Atchison Fire Department responded to the accident scene and In addition to EMS ambulance crew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.