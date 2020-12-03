A 52-year-old Atchison woman was sent to the hospital by ambulance to receive treatment for injuries she suffered after she struck several vehicles Wednesday night in a north Atchison neighborhood.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said it was about 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 when Ann Huntington was northbound in a 2002 Chrysler passenger car in the 1500 block of Arrowhead Drive when her vehicle struck a parked vehicle. The impact from the initial collision forced the parked vehicle into a second parked vehicle.
The Huntington vehicle then continued and struck three more parked vehicles, Wilson said. The impact of the second sequence then forced one of the struck vehicles into another parked vehicle. Seven vehicles including Huntington’s were damaged as well as a mailbox in wake of the incident.
The investigation is continuing, Wilson said and charges pending as of Thursday, Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.