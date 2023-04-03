Late fall of 2020, the city commission of Atchison approved staff to execute a Commercial Street Revitalization construction contract to begin the projectgenerally describedas the conversion of the pedestrian mall (500 and 600 blocks)to a more modern streetscape designlikethe other downtown blocks of Commercial Street.
The project scope included removal of the concrete canopies; new sidewalks with grated tree wells; andaccessibleramps;mid-600 block curb extensions with a painted crosswalk; flower planters; waste receptacles;park benches; painted intersection crosswalks; a drinking fountain on each block; 60 regular, diagonal parking spaces; and 5 accessible, diagonal spaces.
The area creates a unique opportunity for multiple local organizations and boards to collaborate on the development of conceptual uses forthe space.The organizations and boards included, but are not limited to,the Atchison Art Association and Atchison United.
In August of 2020, theArt Association presented a proposal to create a sculpture plaza reflecting aspects of Atchison’s history between the 400 and 500 blocks of Commercial Streets. The Art Association has invested much time andeffortto make this area a distinctive community space and theirinvolvementin the future design and use will beintegralto the process.
The Kansas Main Street Association recommended Landworks Studio to develop three conceptual designs for the downtown plaza.
In the CIP budget, $100,000 was dedicated to downtown/mall décor. The city paid Spark Lighting $42,207 for bothpurchasedand leased downtown Christmas decorations for 2022. After the payment for the leased downtown Christmas decorations for 2023, approximately $18,400 dollarsremain.
The quote from Landworks Studio to develop three conceptual designs for the Downtown Plaza is $10, 200.
Commented