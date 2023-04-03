Late fall of 2020, the city commission of Atchison approved staff to execute a Commercial Street Revitalization construction contract to begin the project generally described as the conversion of the pedestrian mall (500 and 600 blocks) to a more modern streetscape design like the other downtown blocks of Commercial Street.  

The project scope included removal of the concrete canopies; new sidewalks with grated tree wells; and accessibleramps; mid-600 block curb extensions with a painted crosswalk; flower planters; waste receptacles; park benches; painted intersection crosswalks; a drinking fountain on each block; 60 regular, diagonal parking spaces; and 5 accessible, diagonal spaces. 