The City of Atchison, in partnership with Blackstone Properties (526 Commercial), is pleased to announce a $250,000 grant award through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program in the Commercial Rehabilitation (CR) Category. 526 Commercial includes three currently vacant storefronts facing the newly re-opened Commercial Street as well as a 5,400 square foot second floor that has been vacant for decades.
“We congratulate you on developing a fine project that will benefit your community and produce a positive economic benefit for the entire state,” said Lt. Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland in the award letter addressed to the City.
This award of $250,000 will fund a new roof, restoration/replacement of windows, masonry and foundation work, lead paint/asbestos abatement, and the installation of an elevator to benefit future businesses at 526 Commercial Street in downtown Atchison.
“We are very grateful for these grant funds and would like to thank the Kansas Dept. of Commerce and the City of Atchison for their efforts in facilitating the process,” said Ethan Hausmann, a representative of Blackstone Properties. “We are excited to bring premium commercial retail space to the heart of downtown Atchison and this grant helps make that vision possible.”
The purpose of the Commercial Rehabilitation grant is two-fold: to help building owners renovate downtown commercial buildings for the benefit of an existing or new business; and to address slum and blight conditions. Kansas typically awards just four Commercial Rehabilitation projects statewide each year.
As part of a continued focus on supporting downtown redevelopment, the City of Atchison published notice nearly two years ago seeking property owners eligible to receive CDBG-CR funding. Blackstone Properties was the only eligible respondent to that public notice.
For more information about the CDBG-CR program, including inquiries about future CDBG-CR opportunities in Atchison, please contact Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont at 913-367-5506 or justinp@cityofatchison.com.
