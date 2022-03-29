The role of lifesaver is the newest achievement that Lt. David Downing Jr., Atchison Fire Department, has recently added to his list of public service work in the community.
Downing singlehandedly rescued his colleague as they battled flames and black smoke that engulfed the inside of a residence about an hour past midnight at 927 Mound Street.
Downing was presented a letter of commendation for his heroic act on Wednesday, March 23 at the Atchison Fire Station.
Chief Patrick Weishaar surprised Downing with the letter in the presence of comrades.
Weishaar and Captain Ted Graf agreed firefighters often rescue occupants at fire scenes, but it is a bit different when one of their own is need of evacuation.
Downing and a fellow firefighter worked to extinguish the portion of the house where the structure fire was more involved while they did so Downing’s colleague injured his knee, which immobilized him, Weishaar said. Although both firefighters were clad in the cumbersome fire suits, boots, helmets and personal ventilation equipment, Downing managed to bring the injured firefighter out to safety from flames and smoke where Atchison County EMS Ambulance crews treated him on site before transport to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care.
The injured firefighter was back on the job within a few days, Weishaar said. The doctor described the injury as a dislocated knee cap similar to an injury like Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered.
Promoted to lieutenant rank in 2017, Downing also currently serves as an AFD investigator, certified since 2018. Downing has served 14 years with the AFD.
“He has been an asset for us investigating several fires,” Weishaar said.
Atchison Globe files indicate Downing was one of the crew members who responded to a First Responders page in 2019. As a result of that page, Downing delivered a baby boy. The parents honored Downing as namesake in tribute of the blessed event.
In addition to his paid job as a civil servant with AFD, Downing volunteers his time and talents as a co-director and drum leader for the youth involved in the TopDogs/TopDawgs.
Janet Smith, a former Top Dogs director, estimated Downing’s involvement with the group spans about two decades. Smith said Downing was one of the original group members, and when he was a freshman in high school he stepped forward as a volunteer to lead the drummers.
Downing is an Atchison native who after graduation from Atchison High School joined the U.S. Army, and served overseas in 2006 and 2007 in Iraq.
Smith said when Downing returned home after military service he came back to resume his work with the Top Dogs. Currently, Downing co-directs the youth group with Jessica Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.