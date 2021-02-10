Ten years have passed since a young family walked out of their recently acquired home partially engulfed in flames in rural Atchison County amid sub-zero temperatures reportedly with no possessions, only with each other and the clothes they wore.
The first page was dispatched at 11:03 p.m. Feb. 2, 2011 alerting Walnut Township volunteer firefighters to 19681 234th Road about five miles south of Atchison, as reported in the Atchison Globe. A passerby initially reported seeing the flames from U.S. Highway 73 vicinity. The temperature was registered at -7 degrees Fahrenheit. After Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrived on the scene the learned Kurtis and Irasa Downing along with their two adolescent daughters had escaped from their burning home without injury and the family pets were all located in safe conditions. Within the few minutes that passed the home was fully engulfed.
The Downings had purchased their home within the few months prior and relocated there about a month earlier, the Globe reported as indicated by the authorities. Volunteer firefighters from Mount Pleasant and Easton fire districts also responded. The fire destroyed the home, its contents three vehicles and a motorcycle.
Kurtis and Irasa Downing and their daughters have since relocated from the Atchison County area. The following is a letter recently sent to the Globe from Kurtis Downing, personally acknowledging with appreciation the support from the Atchison community.
It has been 10 years since the horrible house fire that our family had to
endure. My family often sits back and reflects on how blessed we truly are
to be with you all today. It is with huge smiles on our face and pure love
in our heart that we write the city of Atchison, to say thank you for your
love, support and generosity that you demonstrated towards our family in the time of complete mayhem and storm.
The reason for this letter is not to talk about the fire, or the fact that the fire left our family without one single personal possession. This letter is a huge hug and thank you to the city of Atchison for wrapping their arms around us and helping us persevere through a traumatic time. I don't like naming names because the fear of leaving someone off the list who was instrumental in helping us get our lives back to normal as possible. But I have to mention a few folks who were with us from start to finish, A special thank you Sharon Locke, the Newkirks and MGP Ingredients, Second Christian Church, Shiloh Baptist Church, the Laflins, Lonnie Dudley, Uncle George and Rita Kelley and our beautiful cousins George and Charo Kelley. Thanks for all the clothes, the food, the lodging, the hugs, the kisses, and most of
all the prayers.
The good news is the Downing family is doing great. We moved back to St.
Louis Missouri and things have never been better. Our oldest daughter Kira
is a sophomore in college on the Dean's List. Kumari is a junior in high school earning a 3.7GPA.
Irasa is a General Partner at Edward Jones and I (Kurtis) have continued as a high school assistant Principal. We have never been happier as a unit and the Good Lord just keeps on blessing us.
ATCHISON, you have been a shining light for us and we salute you and thank
you from the bottom of our hearts. Please continue to think about us and
pray for us as we promise to do the same for you.
God Bless,
Kurtis and Irasa Downing Family
In the aftermath of the fire, Charo Kelley and others spearheaded the establishment of the Kurtis and Irasa Downing Relief Fund; Lonnie Dudley, Shelby Ross and friends organized the Kurtis and Irasa Benefit Social with an evening of music, a potluck meal and socializing. The Ministerial Alliance initiated a fund drive on the family’s behalf, according to Globe reports.
Atchison Globe Reporter Mary Meyers contributed to this article.
