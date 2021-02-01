The Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health is trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine in as many arms as possible. We are thrilled so many people want to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. We also understand the frustration of having to wait. Please be patient.
There are many factors involved when scheduling the COVID-19 vaccinations. Please understand this is a slow process and we are committed to getting a vaccine to everyone who wants one.
If you are 65 year of age or older and reside in Doniphan County, you may qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. Call 785-985-3591 to get your name on the list. We will call you when a dose is available for you!
We are doing the best we can with the number of doses we are allocated each week from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Visit https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data to see how many COVID-19 vaccines each Kansas County is allotted weekly.
Again, we appreciate your patience in this matter. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.