Participants who register for the Paws for a Cause Dog Walk before Tuesday, Sept. 20 will receive a special t-shirt.

 Submitted photo

BENDENA -- The Doniphan County Pet Rescue invites area residents to take part in a fundraiser called “Dogtober! Paws for a Cause Dog Walk.” It will be held from 2p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 from in Bendena. All funds raised will go directly to the Pet Rescue to benefit the animals.

The event features a leisurely walk on the mostly level blacktop road that runs by the Pet Rescue’s new location at 887 Friendship Rd. in Bendena. The walk will commence at 2 p.m. Participants may bring a dog on a leash to walk, walk without a dog, or contact the Pet Rescue to make arrangements to walk with a shelter dog. Various distances will be marked off along the road for 4 miles, and people who are walking may choose the distance they would like to cover.

