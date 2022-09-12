BENDENA -- The Doniphan County Pet Rescue invites area residents to take part in a fundraiser called “Dogtober! Paws for a Cause Dog Walk.” It will be held from 2p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 from in Bendena. All funds raised will go directly to the Pet Rescue to benefit the animals.
The event features a leisurely walk on the mostly level blacktop road that runs by the Pet Rescue’s new location at 887 Friendship Rd. in Bendena. The walk will commence at 2 p.m. Participants may bring a dog on a leash to walk, walk without a dog, or contact the Pet Rescue to make arrangements to walk with a shelter dog. Various distances will be marked off along the road for 4 miles, and people who are walking may choose the distance they would like to cover.
The entry fee for the Paws for a Cause Dog Walk is $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 12 and younger. People who register before Tuesday, Sept. 20 will receive a T-shirt with a special design. To register, visit the Doniphan County Pet Rescue Facebook page and click on the link, or call the Pet Rescue at 913-370-3297 to register via phone. Registrations will be accepted any time up to and even on the day of the event.
Trina Earl serves as director of the Pet Rescue.
“We’re getting excited about the Paws for a Cause Dog Walk,” Earl said. “It’s our first year for this event, and we’re hoping for a big turnout. It should be fun for everyone—families, individuals, and their furry friends.”
Earl said it will also be a good opportunity for all attending the event to see the progress made at the Pet Rescue’s new location and also see what has yet to be accomplished.
Top Videos
Some other activities will be taking place that day, in addition to the walk. From 2 to 4 p.m., Wayne Meyer, DVM will be giving rabies vaccinations for $7, and the Pet Rescue will offer other annual vaccinations for free, thanks to a grant the organization received from PetCo. Agility equipment will be set up, and there will be a talent show after the walk. Chewy has sent a prize for the talent show winner.
There will also be hot dogs, chips, and drinks available after the walk.
“Watch our Facebook page for updates on other activities that will be taking place the day of the walk,” says Earl.
The T-shirts will have a list of sponsors on the back. There are various levels of sponsorship, and any business wishing to become a sponsor is invited to contact the Pet Rescue. There will be some extra T-shirts available on the day of the event.
According to Earl, some of the expenses the organization is facing in addition to animal care are a water meter, water line, and sewer costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.