With more testing and more positive cases of COVID-19 in our area, it is important to know how the COVID-19 investigation process works. Public Health disease investigation is like a puzzle. We need to look at all the pieces to complete the puzzle. There are 4 steps to disease investigation.
Step #1- Notification.
The local health department is notified about a positive test result by a medical provider, the tested individual, or the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment. (KDHE)
Step #2- Investigation Starts.
The Health Dept. notified the person that tests positive for COVID-19. The positive individual is required to stay home, (called isolation). We then gather more information such as symptoms they are experiencing, when the symptoms started, and where the person has been. The patient will be monitored by the health dept. until they are considered recovered.
Step #3- The Research.
The health dept. asks the positive patient about close contacts they have had. Contacts include people who they live with, someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes, and someone who has had direct contact with sick person’s bodily secretions.
Step #4- More Notification.
If you are considered a close contact of a positive COVID-19 patient, the Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health will notify you and ask that you quarantine yourself for 14 days and monitor your health daily by taking your temperature and reporting any symptoms to the health dept.
If you have any questions about disease investigation, please call the Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health at 785-985-3591. Visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.
