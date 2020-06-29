The Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health continues to test for COVID-19 on Mondays and Thursdays from 1:30 pm-3:30 pm by appointment only. If you:
Have had close contact with a person that has laboratory confirmed COVID-19
Traveled to areas which COVID-19 positive cases are high, (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html)
Have at least two of the following symptoms; fever, chills, rigors, myalgia (muscle aches), malaise (fatigue, feeling of discomfort), headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), new olfactory and taste disorders, or diarrhea without an alternate more likely diagnosis, then you could qualify to be test for COVID-19.
Call the Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health at 785-985-3591 to see if you qualify for testing.
