Doniphan County is moving to Phase 2 with the COVID vaccine administration. If you qualify for the Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine, please email health@dpcountyks.com or call 785-985-3591 to get your name on our COVID-19 vaccine list and the health department will then call you when the vaccine becomes available. So far, the state is dispensing small amounts of the vaccine to our health department weekly.
Please go to www.dpcountyks.com to read the Moderna vaccine EUA (emergency use authorization) and complete the consent form and bring both to your COVID vaccine appointment at the Doniphan Co. Health Dept.
For more information on the COVID-19 Vaccine, go to https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/.
