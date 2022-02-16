TROY – A jury delivered a guilty verdict to a 33-year-old Atchison man on Wednesday in Doniphan County District Court for murder in the second degree in connection with the death of Jason Pantle in September of 2019.
Matthew Cole Scherer was convicted before noon Feb. 16 after a 12-person jury panel deliberated after hearing closing arguments earlier in the morning, according to a court official.
The trial commenced Monday, Feb. 14 after the jury selection, testimony was heard and continued throughout Tuesday in Doniphan County Court.
Murder in the second-degree, unintentional but reckless, a felony offense, is punishable up to a maximum of 25 years in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility, according to the Kansas Sentencing grid. The minimum sentence is 10 years.
Sentencing for Scherer is scheduled for Monday, March 28 in Doniphan County Court.
After the trial and announcement of the verdict, Scherer was taken to the Doniphan County Jail where is held without bond according to the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Booking Sheet.
Scherer is the third of the three men convicted for the death of Jason Pantle, 42, of Cummings. Pantle was severely beaten at a party on Sept. 22, 2019, at Doniphan. Pantle succumbed to serious head wounds on Sept. 28, 2019, at a University of Kansas Medical Center.
Scherer and his co-defendants, Scott A. Vandeloo and Brian A. Spilman Jr., both of Atchison, were all arrested on Sept. 25, 2019, for aggravated battery. The charges were upgraded to murder in the second degree following Pantle’s death.
Spilman and Vandeloo respectively entered pleas to involuntary manslaughter, a lesser offense. After their respective convictions and sentencings, they are serving their sentences.
According to the kdocrepository.doc.ks.gov Spilman is incarcerated at the El Dorado Correctional Facility-RDU. His earliest possible release date is April 25, 2023; Vandeloo is serving his sentence at Norton Correctional Facility-Central awaiting his earliest possible release date of Sept. 27, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.