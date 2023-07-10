ST JOSEPH, Missouri — The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood now to avoid a looming blood shortage.

There will be a blood donation opportunity in our area between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 at the Pleasant Ridge High School, located at 32500 Easton Road, in rural Eason.