The National Honor Society of Atchison High School is sponsoring a special Chiefs Blood Drive between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 in the AHS Gymnasium.
All presenting donors will receive a KC Chiefs hat for free.
Potential donors are encouraged to call 913-367-4162, Ext. 1353 to schedule an appointment, or for more information.
The free hat for donors will be delivered within four to five weeks after the blood drive.
