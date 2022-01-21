A 35-year-old Atchison woman remained in jail Friday morning with formal charges pending in connection with a stabbing that resulted in injury to a man in the 500 block of Mound Street.
Shandalyn Foster was arrested by Atchison Police Department authorities after a 36-year-old male left the residence and went to police headquarters where he reported he was stabbed with a knife, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said in a press release to the Globe. Wilson said the victim suffered what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Police determined the victim was injured as the result of a domestic disturbance about 7 p.m. at the Mound Street residence, Wilson reported.
While at the police station, the victim was examined by Atchison County EMS ambulance, and then subsequently drove himself to Amberwell Atchison where he was treated and released, Wilson said. Later, police officers located Foster in the 500 block of Mound Street for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in a manner that could cause great bodily harm or disfigurement. Police took Foster to Atchison County Jail.
