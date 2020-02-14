A current Texas resident faces the possibility of more than seven years in Kansas prison after he admitted Friday in court to felony crimes committed last fall related to an intention to sell pot and an act of violence.
Deandre J. Turner-Fults pleaded guilty on Feb. 14 to an amended count for possession of the controlled substance marijuana with intent to distribute punishable from 14 to 57 months; and aggravated assault that carries a penalty of 11 to 34 months of prison time.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said initially faced one count possession within intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. The count was amended due to removal of within the 1,000 feet of a school, Becker said.
Remaining counts that included possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, one count aggravated assault, criminal use of a weapon, criminal threat, all felonies and misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage to property were dismissed.
Becker read aloud the factual basis that led to Turner-Fults’ conviction. It was Sept. 5, 2019 when Atchison police officers responded to the report of shots fired at a residence in the 100 block of North Ninth Street. It was determined a there was a domestic confrontation between 25-year-old Turner-Fults and his 31-year-old female companion and co-resident at the time.
After police arrived the female indicated to police it was during the confrontation Turner-Fults pulled a gun pointed it at her in a stairwell, threatened her and then pointed the gun at her head, Becker said. Although, there was less than 25 grams of marijuana, there were items present like small baggies, a scale, a bb gun, and a backpack that was used to transport the marijuana intended for sell, Becker said.
Sentencing for Turner-Fults is tentatively on the calendar for the 1 p.m. criminal docket on Monday, April 6, before the Atchison County District Court.
Turner-Fults was arrested on Sept. 5, 2019 and he was released from the Atchison County Jail after posted a $50,000 bond. He has since relocated from Atchison to Texas where he currently resides with a parent.
