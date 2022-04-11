A 50-year-old inmate’s stay in the county jail awaiting court proceedings extended a bit longer following his arrest several days later arising from a break-in and larceny of items from an Atchison residence. Jason Alexander is facing was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant alleging on April 4 he forced entry into a residence in the 1900 block of Harper Drive and stole about $3,900 worth of items.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Atchison Police Department authorities determined the alleged burglary and theft occurred several hours prior to the police response to a domestic battery.
Wilson said when officers responded to the home concerning the disturbance, the resident was not at home, but did detect signs to indicate someone forced entry to go inside. After the resident victim was located a list of missing items was compiled. Missing are various household items that include a lawnmower, a grill, an eagle statue, a tool bag and other things. Police recovered many of their items during the investigation that ensued.
Alexander was incarcerated at the jail and in lieu of $2,500 bond for the domestic battery charge when he was served the felony warrant for burglary and theft on Friday, April 8, and the bond amount for the felony offenses is $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.