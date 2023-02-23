Domestic discourse stirs arrest for Atchison man By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Updated 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dwayne A. Nixon Atchison County Jail photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 22-year-old Atchison man lands an overnight jail stay late Wednesday following his arrest for domestic violence against two females.Dwayne A. Nixon, and the victims all three resided at the same residence located in the 1400 block of Unity Street.Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported Nixon was arrested after 11 p.m. Feb. 22 after police responded to the residence for a disturbance at the residence Nixon shared with the females.Wilson alleges during the disturbance the suspect, identified as Nixon, struck both victims with his hands. One of the victims was choked and threatened with a knife.Neither of the victims required medical care, Wison said.Nixon was arrested aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery and possession of marijuana.As of Thursday morning, the case was under review at the Atchison County Attorney's Office and the status of formal charges were pending.Nixon remained in Atchison County Jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Newly discovered salty ice could exist on surface of faraway moons +2 Millennials more obsessed with filtering flaws online than Gen Xers +3 A third of adults looking for more adventurous vacations: poll Latest News AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:51 p.m. EST On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:47 p.m. EST AP-Scorecard AP News Summary at 12:46 p.m. EST Winter storms shut down much of Portland, paralyze travel Teen athlete loses legs; St. Louis prosecutor under scrutiny Democrat Tony Earl, former Wisconsin governor, dies at 86 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDowning Jr., Clifford A. 1996-2023ACCHS sends the most to state in almost 20 yearsATCHISON POLICELancaster woman taking the bulls by the horns in IdahoLocal organic farmer named to USDA's Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research BoardDittemore, Mary Ann 1943-02023Stucky, Ruth I. 1924-2023Meranda, Patrick 1964-2023SHERIFF REPORTKansas Corn announces winners of annual yield contest Images Videos CommentedMeranda, Patrick 1964-2023 (1)
