Formal charges are pending against a 43-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri man in connection with an early Thursday morning domestic disturbance involving a knife in south Atchison.
Jason E. Markley was arrested and booked into Atchison County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threat criminal restraint. Markley was also booked and held on a $2,500 bond amount for a failure to appear for unrelated 2018 criminal case.
It was after 7:30 am. July 12 when police officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. It was at a residence there officers located a 34-year-old female victim and determined the suspect identified as Markley had left the area on foot. Officers located Markley along the U.S. Amelia Earhart Bridge immediately after walked onto it, east of the South Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 59 intersection.
Atchison County EMS ambulance transported Markley to Atchison Hospital for minor injuries he suffered during the disturbance. After Markley was treated and released from the hospital, he was taken into police custody for the failure to appear warrant and transported to jail.
It was the subsequent investigation that led to Markley’s arrest for the allegations related to the morning disturbance that involved a knife, Wilson said.
The victim suffered some scratches and bruises.
