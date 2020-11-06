Megan Domann, PT, DPT, ATC, of Shawnee, graduated in May earning a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from University of Kansas Medical School in Kansas City, a 3-year program
Domann currently has a full-time physical therapy position at SERC and is also working during the weekends at Summit Care. Both companies are located in Kansas City.
Doman is a 2012 graduate of Jefferson County North High School. In May of 2017 she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training and a minor in Kinesiology from Kansas State University. While at KSU, Domann was listed on the Dean’s Honor Roll. She is the daughter of Chris and Beverly Domann, of Nortonville. Her paternal grandparents are Alice Domann, Nortonville and Leslie Domann, Winchester. Maternal grandparents Raymond and Rita Weishaar, of Nortonville are deceased.
