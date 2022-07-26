The Atchison Rotary Club has had success with the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program that was started in the zip code of 66002. At this point there are over 200 children receiving books.
Larry Bussing made the announcement at the luncheon last week that the program is going to be expanded to the rest of Atchison County.
"This is such a worthy program and we are thrilled to see it flourishing," Mike McGuire, president of the Rotary Club said.
