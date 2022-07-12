The history of dog days of summer is usually the period following the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius, known as the dog star.
Hellenistic astrology is connected with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs and bad luck.
The days are the hottest, most uncomfortable part of the summer. The rising of Sirius is July 19 and lasts 30 to 60 days.
This is the time of year to be extra cautious about doing outdoor work, exercising and just sitting or sunbathing.
There are two distinct heat related episodes: heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion occurs when the body becomes dehydrated and is unable to regulate its temperature. This is most common among younger adults. TV commercials show people playing tennis or touch football and then people drinking a beverage that is specifically made with added electrolytes which help regulate the body’s temperature.
Common signs of heat exhaustion are: weak, rapid pulse, excessive sweating, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea, headache, dizziness, low blood pressure, vomiting, red, flushed face and rapid, shallow breathing.
Heat exhaustion does not cause impaired mental function, confusion or loss of consciousness. Heatstroke also puts a strain on the heart, lungs, kidneys and liver.
Factors that may cause heat exhaustion are: high humidity with over 60 percent, intense strenuous physical work, injuries, drug use, smoking, being overweight, heavy or long-term alcohol use, certain medications, high blood pressure or heart disease.
While heat exhaustion is not as severe as heatstroke, left untreated it can develop complications. Those complications can be: severe kidney injury, liver failure, arrhythmias or heart beat that is too fast or too slow.
Treating heat exhaustion is more using common sense than anything else. Seek out a cool place, find shaded areas, place a cool, wet cloth on face and chest, place ice packs under the arms and behind the neck, and drink one liter of drinks with electrolytes per hour.
It usually takes about 30 minutes to see improvement, however if the symptoms do not go away after 60 minutes, seek medical attention.
Heatstroke is a condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to high temperatures. The most serious form of heatstroke can occur if your body temperature rises to 104 degrees or higher.
Heatstroke requires emergency treatment. Untreated it can quickly injure the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The longer the delay in treatment the more serious risk of complications and even death.
The signs of heatstroke are: high body temperature, altered mental state or behavior, alteration in sweating, nausea, vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, racing heart rate and severe headache.
Take immediate action to cool the overheated person while waiting for emergency treatment. Get the person indoors immediately but if shelter is not available look for a shaded area or provide shade. Cool the person with whatever means available such as putting the person in a tub of cool water, spray with a garden hose, sponge with cool water, fan the person, place wet towels on the person's head, neck, or armpits.
Prevention is always best, so suggestions are: never leave children or animals in an unattended car without ventilation, wear loose clothing. Protect your body from sunburn by using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. Remember to reapply every two hours. Drink plenty of fluids, preferably non caffeinated. Check your medications for any warnings about sun exposure.
One way to prevent vacation disasters is to be sure to acclimate to the climate or height of terrain. If you vacation in the mountains the sun’s rays are more intense, so be sure to regulate the time spent in the sun.
Stay well hydrated at all times in the summer. Hydration helps the body sweat and will regulate the body’s temperature.
Older individuals who do not have air conditioning or a fan should contact the local fire department. Most communities have emergency supplies during the hotter months. If they do not have fans or air conditioners they probably can help with the situation.
No matter if you are young or old, heat exhaustion and heatstroke can ruin your summer or even cost you your life.
