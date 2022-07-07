Do you remember as a child having been promised something by an adult and then, because of some unforeseen happening, they had to renege on their promise? Do you remember the words, “But you promised!“ I know I certainly know I spoke them. In the bible we hear that God makes good on promises. What God has said in words, God has completed in deeds.
Some of you may be familiar with an author by the name of Zig Ziglar. For years he was a motivational speaker, consultant and author. He wrote a book entitled Confessions of a Grieving Christian. This book explains his response to the untimely death of his adult daughter. He states, “When we wonder about God’s timing, we must remind ourselves that none of us can look around the corner and see what lies ahead. Only God can see and comprehend all things in the future. When we put our trust in an all-knowing God to act in our best interest at all times, we have hope.”
Elsewhere in the book he speaks of a young minister who visited a cancer patient in the hospital. The man had been good and loving all his life. Inevitably, the man came to the “Why me?“ “Why now?” questions. “I have so many things I’d like to do,” he said. The minister thought a moment and then replied, “It could be that God has called you and chosen you for this.”
Scripture is full of stories of people asked by God to do things they didn’t think they could do. Moses is a prime example. When God asked him to speak to Pharaoh for the people, he replied, “I don’t know how to speak, give me someone else who can.” So God appointed his brother Aaron, who was gifted with speech, to assist him. There are so many other bible stories of people asked to do what they felt was impossible. Joseph and Mary immediately come to mind as people asked to do what they didn’t think they could and their lives were changed forever.
It appears to me that God is asking us to do something that we do not think we can do at this time. All the violence and senseless cruelty in our world challenges us to say yes to God one more time. These are difficult days but we must not lose hope in God. It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you are on, nor what faith you belong to or what team you root for; we are being asked to come together, not just as a country but as a world. God wants us to return with all our hearts, remembering that it is from God that we have been sent and to God that we shall return. Do you want to go back to God alone? No, and we surely do not want to go back empty handed either.
When we watch the news tonight, can we find one thing to which we might put our talents to use? When we go to Church, will we hear something that our congregation is interested in promoting for the good of those less fortunate of which we can become a part? Can we reach out to our children and be a little more available to them and their interests? Finally, what about our spouses? How do we nurture that relationship that God has brought together “til death do us part”?
These are all ways we can stop the hate, spread the love, and say yes to God so each of us will be something more than what we thought we were. Take a chance, won’t you? Others have and lived not to regret it. They have lived in hope.
