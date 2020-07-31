The following is a question-and-answer session with 3rd District County Commission Candidate Casey Quinn, a Republican, challenging Incumbent Commissioner Henry W. Pohl, a Republican, seeking his third term to the office. The two are vying in the Aug. 4, Primary Election for their party’s nod. The winner of the primary race will face off against Candidate Duane Boldridge, a Democrat, in the Nov. 3 general election. Center, Mt. Pleasant and Walnut townships and a portion of the city of Atchison comprise the 3rd Commission District.
Q. What are your thoughts on unified government say like in comparison to Wyandotte County?
A. Atchison County should NOT become a unified government.
Q. What serves the best interest of the greater good, decisions made to benefit public safety/health or economics/business?
A. Decisions should always be made for the greater good of Atchison County. They should be made by obtaining facts, exploring options, listening to educated individuals with expertise on the topic at hand, listening to those who will be directly affected, and then make the best decision for the people of Atchison County.
Q. Other than the first two questions, what do you feel are the top priorities for the county?
A. After following county government for years, campaigning for the last 6 months, and listening to residents in my district as well as county staff I believe top priorities should be:
*Encourage cooperation and empathy for all cities within Atchison County to sit down with County Commissioners. We need to review the history of the 1993 sales tax vote, determine an updated feasible and fair solution, and put it into place as soon as possible. This will alleviate the issue, the negativity, and begin mending relationships.
* Provide the Road & Bridge Department the support needed. Listen to their suggestions and act on improving the infrastructure and roads accordingly.
*Think long term and provide a working environment for employees to feel appreciated and valued. Find ways to make Atchison County a competitive and caring organization.
* Provide support and resources to small businesses to help them to thrive.
* Be a voice for everyone in Atchison County, not just a select few.
Q. What are your recommendations concerning the countywide 1 cent sales tax voters approved in 1993 to fund solid waste and joint communications?
A. Examine the facts, get together with those who have the authority, review a fair and effective solution to provide these critical services for everyone in Atchison County. It is time to elect someone who has a level of professionalism who can get it ironed out for the county and put this negativity behind us.
Q. What do you feel are the responsibilities of the county commission?
A. There are many responsibilities of a county commissioner as it is a multi-dimensional job.
Here are a few:
* Identify Atchison County values and needs and act accordingly.
* Be present at meetings, transparent, and involve citizens within our county in decision making.
* Budget allocation and looking at the county as a whole.
* Anticipate and initiate decisions proactively rather than just in response to issues.
* Build trust and show compassion to county staff and other elected officials.
* Manage budgets, departments, and deploy resources to accomplish public policy efficiently.
* Listen to citizen complaints and work with commissioners and employees to resolve them.
* Always lead by example and be a positive role model.
*Utilize skills of cooperation rather than competition.
*Establish relationships and effectively communicate our county interests and positions to decision makers and associations above the county level.
Q. What is your vision to improve the quality of life in Atchison County?
A. Provide support and professionalism to Atchison County staff, residents, and the other two commissioners to accomplish more. Share new perspectives and thoughts that will bring efficiency and improvements. Be 100% transparent to the public and engage them to participate with feedback often. Respond to all concerns with sincerity and provide a response always.
Q. What motivates you to seek this position?
A. I care about the residents and staff of Atchison County. I have watched from the side lines long enough, and know that with a positive attitude, knowledge, and common sense we can accomplish more. It is an unfortunate reality that one person’s actions can reflect on the team. I know that joining Mr. Bower and Mr. Noll will provide a diverse and dynamic commission that will make everyone in Atchison County proud.
Q. What are your experiences that you would consider to be an asset to county leadership?
A. Quinn’s list of experiences includes:
*Benedictine College graduate of Business Management and Marketing Degrees.
*Born and raised in Atchison County.
*Proven Leader.
*County Government 101 Course.
*Leadership Atchison County graduate.
* Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence Leadership in Atchison County Award.
Q. What’s your personal background like family, schools attended and ties to the community that you would like to share?
A. I was born and raised in Atchison County, graduated from the Atchison Public Schools, and then obtained Business Management and Marketing degrees from Benedictine College. My family resides in Atchison County and is parishioners at St. Patrick’s Parish. I am the Office Manager at Marlatt Construction Company, Inc. and have a real estate license with Gateway Real Estate and Auction. I want to add value where I feel I can make a difference. I have served on multiple boards within Atchison County. I demonstrate the importance of doing what’s right, working hard, and giving back to others. I have a strong passion for Atchison County and would love to join the other two commissioners to make a positive impact.
