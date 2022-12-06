This Christmas season there will be 25-30 million live Christmas trees sold. There will alsobe about 10 million live wreaths sold during the holiday.
This time of the year it is also one of the most dangerous for fires. Just buying the tree and putting it up without taking necessary precautions isinviting the heartache of having your gifts go up in smoke.
Number one rule for having a live tree: keep it watered, the tray should remain full so the tree does not dry out. Driedlimbs drop their needleswhich can be dragged throughout the house and become a fire hazard. Make sure your tree is not near a fireplace, heaters, electrical outlets or direct sunlight.
Before you bringthe tree into the house check for dried needles. Trees normally shed needles during transportation soshake the tree vigorously before bringing it into your home.
The recycling of a Christmas tree should be done one or two ways. But, first there are some “Do Not Do” suggestions. Do Not burn the tree in a fireplace or wood stove. That sticky stuff called sap or resin can produce sparks and any live part of the tree can cause heavy smoke damage.
Take the tree to a recycling center or have a non-profit group who does pickups for free come get the tree.For the pickup set the tree on the curb. If you have trashcollection,check the schedule for a day and time.
Another way to use parts of the tree before disposing are to cut the branches off and use as bird feeders. Put fresh orangesor popcorn on the branches which will attract birds that stay in the area all year long. Make sure the branches don’t havetinsel or decorations left on the branches.
Another way to dispose of the tree is to mulch, chip or manually break apart the limbs.Wood chips work for erosion control on pathways or around downspouts. The mulch can be used in flower bedsand the limbs can be used once they dry to help start a fire in an outdoor firepit.
Just a note, spend a few dollars more for a balled live tree and after Christmas continue to water and in theSpringyou can plant the treefor a landscaping addition.
