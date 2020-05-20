As a dozen new computers sat idle in St. John, the young mind of Devon Wilson got going to develop the keys to unlock along his path to better humanity and benefit medical research.
Wilson, a 23-year-old rural Nortonville native and a Jefferson County North High School graduate is a Community Relations AmeriCorps VISTA member currently working with Stafford County Economic Development. His main focus of his task at hand is restoring and re-building the historic Gray Studio that is being re-fashioned from a photo studio into an artist space and incubation center. Wilson explained it was earlier in the year when a dozen computers were purchased for the budding artists and innovators to utilize as they develop their creations. Then about mid-March the computers were shut down, the work stopped and the artists sent due to COVID-19 and public safety.
Wilson graduated with a degree in physics in May of 2019 from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York where he was a Questbridge Scholar. Having an interest in computers it was while he in college when became aware and the Folding at Home organization aimed at disease control and prevention by a distributed computing technique.
It soon after when Wilson said he thought even though the studio is empty the computers could be working to fulfill capabilities they were designed for. Wilson approached Stafford County Economic Director and was granted the authority to proceed. The downloaded the software. The computers are at work 24 hours a day and they are still conducting a continuous folding process to fight disease.
Wilson explained the folding as a process working to identify proteins as keys then folding these protein keys into complex sequence of shapes that are distributed to each computer like teachers assign math problems. The computers each earn a point for every problem solved. In April after a month’s work, the computers under Wilson’s charge had collectively earned 800,000 points. On Thursday, May 15 the computers’ earnings had risen to a score of 3 million points for their completion of work packets, Wilson said.
“Anybody with a personal computer can do this at home,” Wilson said. “Just click on folding@home.org and start folding.”
Tammy Wilson said her son landed his position in St. John soon after he graduated from college and joined a group with 30 other young people to participate in Bike and Build, a venture to raise money for affordable housing causes throughout the United States. She said the group started from Virginia and rode their bicycles to Oregon. About every three days the group would stop and participate at home build sites, mostly Habitat for Humanity projects.
Tammy Wilson said her son was involved with the start of a Habitat Chapter on campus at Vassar, and he has worked as a volunteer on Restore projects. It was along Wilson’s bike trip he stopped in St. John and landed his job, she said.
