Charges were pending Wednesday against A 37-year-old Atchison man in connection with what police say was a domestic disturbance a few days earlier in recent days in the 600 block of Unity Street.
Tony Carter III, was arrested Friday, Oct. 8 for aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Carter was taken to the Atchison County Jail and bails out soon after posting a $15,000 bond.
Atchison Police Chief said Carter’s arrest arose after police investigated a domestic disturbance that occurred before 11 p.m. along the 600 block of Unity Street. The investigation centered on a 35-year-old female’s report. The female told police she was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was parked outside a residence, and she began to drive away when the suspect, identified as Carter, produced a handgun. The female indicated as she drove away she heard a gunshot, Wilson said. The female left the area and was not injured as a result of the reported incident.
After police arrested Carter, was taken to the county jail.
