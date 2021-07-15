Director of Technical Education Lucas Hunziger, HCC Technical Center, predicts the educational programs and enrollment will be on an upward swing for the 2021-2022 schoolyear at the Atchison campus. The existing Diesel Technology Program has had a reputation of being one of the greatest in the nation, and expectations are with the opening of the Diesel facility house the program will enhance opportunities.
Hunziger presented his quarterly report to USD 409 Board of Education members during their meeting on Monday. The new Diesel facility officially opened Tuesday with a ribbon cutting and open house. The building is 18,000 square feet in size with two class rooms, a conference room; two storage areas and several, shiny, new mechanic work benches equipped to with heavy vices. The new facility is roomy enough to accommodate multiple large diesel –operated vehicles of all sorts.
Enrollment numbers at HCC Tech Center appears to be climbing and have already exceeded the county from 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic interruption, Hunziger said. There are 53 Atchison High School students who will be attending HCC Tech classes, which reflects an increase of 15 from the previous school year.
Hunziger also reported Kansas Promise Act scholarships will be offered for eligible students to attend some HCC programs.
Concerning USD 409 matters:
> An invitation is out for all USD 409 students to submit a drawing to help school officials find a logo for the new Phoenix. Any and all students who would like to submit a drawing of what they feel the new Phoenix mascot should look like should submit artwork by Thursday, July 22. Submit the name, username and photo associated with your Google account that will be recorded when you upload files and submit the form.
Board members took the following action regarding matters of non-elected personnel:
> Accepted resignations from – Beth Horiatis-O’Mara ISS Teacher at Atchison Middle School; and from Shelby Simpson, fourth-grade lunch supervisor at Atchison Elementary School.
>Recommended for employment – Deena Simmons as fifth-grade teacher, and Jessica Reeder, first-grade teacher, both at AES; food service workers, Ashley Callaway and Delores Kuehl at AMS, and Sara Morris at AES; and Peggy Woodard as paraeducator at AMS.
> Approved the supplemental contracts for English Department Chairwoman Dawn Smith at Atchison High School and Preschool Team Leader Brittany (Hess) Scholz at AES.
