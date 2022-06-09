The sealed bids for two different parcels of Atchison County-owned real estate were opened as part of the county commission business on Tuesday.
Commissioners expect to officially take action concerning the real estate sells at an upcoming meeting. Three bids were opened for the property located at 8384 Sherman Road. The county acquired this parcel to accommodate the construction and right of way for the recent installation of a bridge located along the northern side of the Sumner Community.
The other property is located along the corner of Fifth and Parallel streets.
Concerning other sale matters, County Counselor Patrick Henderson advised commissioners there was a hearing on Monday in Atchison County District Court concerning eligible properties tentatively slated for the auction block at an upcoming tax sale. There were no protests filed or heard at that time. Henderson the court hearing was a hurdle cleared along the way to set an actual sale date.
EMS Director Corey Scott received unanimous authorization for $225 travel expenditure to allow an EMS employee to attend an Active Shooter/ Tactical Combat Emergency Care training in Mission, Texas. Scott explained the employee initially had made plans to visit family members in that area of Texas, and then learned of the training opportunity.
Concerning other county matters:
Atchison County Road and Bridge Department reports via Facebook post about a lot of roadwork projects that will be ongoing throughout the month of June contingent on the weather. Whatever the road is being worked, it will be closed during the whole day. The plan is to re-open the roads each evening.
The June road schedule is as follows: Edwards Road from Hwy 116-206th; Edwards Road from Highway 116-Highway 159; 310th Road from Morton to Osborne roads; Rawlins Road from 4th Street to 206th Road; Osborne Road from 318th to Ottawa Road; Ottawa Road from Pawnee Road to 290th Road; 290th Road from Pawnee to Pratt roads; Neosho Road from 254th Road to U.S. Highway 59; 314th Road from Sedgwick Road to Kanza Lodge at the historic Lewis and Clark Independence Creek campsite; Pratt Road from 290th to 286th roads; Osborne Road from 262nd to 258th roads; 258th Road from Osborne to Osage roads; Osage Road from 258th to 254th roads; 254th Road from Osage to Neosho roads; Sherman Road from U.S. Highway 73 to Sixth Street; 230th Road from 231st to Osborne roads; and 210th Road from Ottawa Road to U.S. Highway 73.
County Road Department officials are also asking that drivers be mindful cautious about the barricades and work crews in the work zones.
