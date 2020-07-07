Deputy Torrie McGlothin, of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, is a member of the recently graduated 264th basic training class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Yoder.
McGlothlin was initially hired in August of 2019, and trained with her fellow officers until she entered KLETC, said Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie.
McGlothlin had completed all but two weeks of her basic training at the academy when the 14-week basic training program was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Laurie said. Classes resumed on May 26. McGlothin graduated June 4. Laurie said he believes that McGlothlin is the first female Atchison County’s Sheriff’s Office deputy to be hired and sent to KLETC. Former Deputy Katie Brown was a certified law enforcement officer, but her reciprocating certification is from Missouri.
McGlothlin and graduates received certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority, as stated in a KU News press release. Class room lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.
Located near Hutchinson, the KLETC was established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968 to train the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas. The center also oversees training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol. Specialized training and continuing education courses from the center are annually offered to more than 10,000 Kansas officers.
