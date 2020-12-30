About 9:30 a.m. Dec. 30, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a search warrant on a residence located in the City of Atchison at 2033 Birch Street Lot No. 6. Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence after investigating illegal drug trafficking at the residence. During the search of the residence, deputies located and seized a stolen handgun, distribution amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, prescription narcotics, and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also took a 3-month-old infant into protective custody and are working with Kansas Department of Children and Family officials to care for the child.
Arrested at the residence were 28-year-old Demarko D. McClenton and 28-year-old Bailey Walker for aggravated child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of prescription narcotics, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp. Both McClenton and Walker were booked into the Atchison County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.