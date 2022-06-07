Resolution No. 3306 set a hearing date of June 6, 2022 for 936 S 7th Street. The property owner listed as Ricky V Stillman (deceased).
Pursuant to Sec. 34-58, City of Atchison Municipal Code of Ordinances, the Fire Chief, Public Works Director and the Building Inspector have inspected the buildings and agree that demolition should take place.
In their report description the structures are severely dilapidated to such an extent that the structural strength or stability is materially less than it was before and is less than the minimum requirement of the building code for new buildings of similar structure, purpose or location and it does not meet the minimum standards of the Housing Code Chapter 37, City of Atchison Municipal Code of Ordinances.
In the 2022 Community Development Department budget, $35,000 has been set aside for the demolition of dilapidated structures and abatement of nuisances through the city.
Based on the condition of the structure, the property value is estimated to be at $4,680 and 200% of this amount would be $9360. However, based on the damage reported through visual inspection and through utilizing the online demolition analysis tool, a cost estimate of repairs was $20,162.25. Also, taxes for 2019, 2020 and 2021 are delinquent.
The water service to the building has been shut off since 12/8/2021 and prior to that it had been off since 12/14/2020.
