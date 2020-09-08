Atchison County Democrats hosted a candidate rally Friday, Sept. 4 at the Atchison Farmers Market.
Rally attendees had the opportunity to meet with congressional candidate Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, vying for U.S. House Kansas District 2; Senate District 1 Candidate Kirk Miller, a retired pipefitter residing in the Havensvilles community; and Sheriff Candidate John Calhoon, of Atchison.
The respective candidates addressed constituents during the two-hour event.
De La Isla is vying against Jake LaTurner, a Republican.
Miller, of Pottawatomie County, is challenging incumbent Sen. Dennis Pyle, a Republican,
The 1st Senate District encompasses all of Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson and Nemaha counties. The cities of Axtell, Beattie, Frankfort, Home, Summerfield and Vermillion; Balderson, Bigelow, Center, Clear Fork, Cleveland, Franklin, Guittard, Lincoln, Murray, Noble, Richland, Rock, St. Bridget, Vermillion and Wells townships. In Pottawotomie County the citiies of Belvue, Emmett, Havensville, Louisville, a portion of Manhattan, Olsburg, Onaga, Westmoreland and Wheaton; and Belvue, a portion of Blue, Blue Valley, Center, Clear Creek, Emmett, Grant, Green, Lincoln, Lone Tree, and a portion of Louisville, Mill Creek, Pottawatome, Rock Creek, Shannon, Sherman, Spring Creek, St. Clere, a portions of St. George and St. Marys; Union, Vienna and a portion of Wamego townships in Marshall County.
Calhoon is going head to head against incumbent Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie, a Republican. Calhoon formerly served multiple terms as Atchison County Sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.