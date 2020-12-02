Director Wesley D. Lanter, of Atchison County Emergency Management, reported a county-owned vehicle was damaged after it was struck by a deer while he was en route to conduct official business, Sheriff Jack Laurie reported.
The accident occurred about 8:21 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 near the Kansas Highway 116 and Johnson Road intersection as Lanter traveled along the highway to response to an emergency dispatch that concerned the explosion at MGP in Atchison.
Laurie reported the collision occurred when a deer entered the roadway and struck the Emergency Management vehicle, a 2018 Ford Expedition. Lanter did not suffer any injury. However, the deer, described as a large buck, did not survive.
The vehicle was disabled and as of Tuesday remained in the body shops awaiting an estimate for repairs. The Expedition sustained front end damage and some damages to its driver’s side, Lanter said.
