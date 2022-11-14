Deer

Deer season in Kansas is from 11/30 to 12/11/2022.

Deer season-regular firearm is from 11/30/2022 to 12/11/1011. This marks the period when vehicle-deer collisions increase, and Kansas roadways are no exception. That’s why the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and AAA Kansas are offering helpful tips to assist drivers as they navigate Kansas roadways, including what to do if motorists have a collision with a deer. 

“As the breeding season for deer approaches, and last year’s offspring disperse to find new home ranges, deer movement will soon increase at an exponential rate,” said Nadia Marji, Chief of Public Affairs and Engagement Officer for KDWP. “During the rut, Kansans should expect deer to be present on and near roadways at any time of day, but especially at dusk, dawn, and in areas with adequate food, water, and shelter.” 

