Deena Horst, Republican, has filed for re-election to the Kansas State Board of Education, District Six. District Six includes all or part of 24 counties spanning from the Northeast corner of Kansas, (Atchison and Doniphan) to the northwest counties of Phillips and Rooks. I-70 serves as the southern border for most of the counties located in District 6.
Horst is completing her second term on the board and indicated that she is running for the office because the Board is in the process of assisting districts as they seek to more effectively prepare students for their future and she would like to continue to encourage the progress being made in each district as they assess the education they offer and determine if and where changes need to be made so, upon graduation, all students are well-prepared to pursue either further education opportunities, the military, a family business or another employment opportunity. In addition, she hopes to encourage student involvement in their communities by way of ensuring districts are educating students in areas that will encourage each of them to be contributing members of their community prior to and following their graduation from high school.
COVID-19 has cast some doubt on what next school year will look like.
“It is the desire of all state board members, myself included, that schools will open on schedule in 2020 – 21 and will operate as normally as possible with health precautions as may be dictated by the County Health Department,” she said. “In case the buildings are again closed by either the Governor and/or the Legislature, there are focus committees of teachers, administrators and potentially, parents, who are evaluating the process implemented during the last quarter of the 2019-20 school year and are suggesting changes that can be made to ensure all students are developing the skills and knowledge they need to be successful.”
She said local Boards of Education will then establish their alternate detailed implementation plans within the broad guidelines developed by the state board. Plans are for each district to have their alternate operating plans available for implementation, if needed.
“Alternate district plan development should be made available to the community, parents, and students to allow for input as the plan is developed,” she said. “If an emergency is again declared, the district community is familiar with their alternate plan and can then take the steps necessary to implement their plan to ensure their students continue to acquire the skills and knowledge required by the Kansas Standards. I’m hopeful they will not be necessary, but having a plan in place, if needed, avoids the rushed planning experienced near the end of 2019 – 20.”
Married to Gordon, Deena resides in Salina. They are the parents of two adult children. They have eight grandchildren, three who are K-12 students. Their two great-grandsons are of pre-school age. Deena is a retired middle and high school teacher with 42 years of experience and currently is a substitute teacher at all levels and subjects in Salina. She holds a BSE and a MA in Art Education from Emporia State University and an EdD in Education Administration and Leadership from Kansas State University.
“It has been my honor to serve as your representative on the Kansas Board of Education and I look forward to continuing to have the opportunity to visit and work for the schools within District 6. I enjoy viewing the learning that is taking place in each of the USDs and meeting with district staff. Anyone with questions about my campaign can email me at deena@worldlinc.net. If the question is related to decisions made by the State Board of Education or you would like to have news of decisions being made by the State Board can email me at dhorst@ksde.org and request that they be on my news contact list.”
