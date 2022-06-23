Many agencies and tourist attractions could not survive if it weren’t for volunteers giving their time to help with a myriad of duties. The Atchison County Historical Society (ACHS) is such an agency and is home to many volunteers behind the scenes.
One of those volunteers is an Atchison County native, Peggy Harden. Harden grew up in Lancaster and graduated from Effingham High School, where another ACHS member attended, Steve Caplinger. After high school Harden attended Highland Community College and received an associate’s degree.
Family and church play a big part in Harden’s life. Her father served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam as a combat engineer. Harden’s father moved the family to Goose Bay, Newfoundland where he helped build the Dew Line. The family moved back to the area in 1960 when the Dew Line was shut down.
Harden’s mother is now 90 years old and was a nurse who helped open the cardiology wing of the Atchison Hospital. Her mother worked with Sister Mary Ray Shrick, the first woman physician at the hospital.
Harden spent a total of 34 years as a corrections officer for the state of Kansas and the Lansing Prison. She retired in 2007.
Since that time Harden has used most of her time volunteering.
“She has a most remarkable work ethic and amount of dedication. She is a very caring person,” Steve Caplinger, director of Atchison County Historical Society, stated,
Dedication seems to be the common thread in all that are active members of the staff and volunteers. Both Steve Caplinger and Sterling Falk, assistant director, set a fine example of hard work and caring. Ree Greenwood, Peggy’s counterpart in the afternoon at the society, has helped scan in the thousands of pictures from the Atchison Globe. Peggy estimates that the duo has scanned about 500,000 pictures and now they are working on cropping those pictures and categorizing them also.
“Peggy gets in the office very early every morning, usually around 6 to 7," Falk said. "She's always here before me, and she helps to make sure people looking to donate items know where to leave their things so that I may add the items. She always has a great attitude and is excited to share insight into the photos she crops. She works hard every single day.”
The ACHS accepts old photos and will scan in the photos and then return them if a self-addressed envelope with postage is provided. The museum has and is making updates to current exhibits, feel free to visit. Like other agencies they would gladly accept any volunteers or memberships. For more information, please go to the Atchison County Historical Society website.
