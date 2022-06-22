Every day we make decisions. Some are easy, others difficult, maybe frightening. It is good to take a long look at what I call our “people decisions.” For example, we’re on our way to do something we really need to attend to and out of the blue we are stopped by a someone who asks for our assistance for “just few minutes,” she says; or we’re headed home after a long afternoon and someone asks us for a listening ear. At the end of the day when we think back on how we responded to those requests, do we find that our decision reflected “love one another as I have loved you” or that we fell short? People decisions put us to the test. As insignificant as they may sometime seem, they do make a difference in building up or eroding the life of our family, workplace or other form of community.
St. Paul gives us a great checklist for what he sees as the marks of a Christian. At one point he writes: “if it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live at peace with all.” Certainly this is a reminder that we each have a responsibility to strengthen the spirit of peace in the family of God. He then writes: “Beloved, do not look for revenge.” Revenge comes from a heart that chooses to reject the way of forgiveness and fixates instead on a way to “get even.” Surely that doesn’t apply to any of us! But then I began thinking that there are levels of revenge – some very obvious and filled with hate, while other levels are much more subtle. What about those times when I chose murmuring, avoidance, brooding over injuries, a negative attitude or nursing resentment? Could I be using these as my subtle ways of “getting even”?
No one has taught us more about forgiveness than Jesus and, ever since He walked on this earth, there have been countless Christians who have witnessed the forgiveness of Christ, some in profound ways.
In 2002, two monks of Conception Abbey were killed and two more injured by a man who walked into the open doors of the monastery and released his pent-up anger on any monk who crossed his path. The community did not seek revenge. Their practice of hospitality and having an open door did not change; they went out of their way to express condolences to the man’s family and offer them any assistance.
In his homily at the monks' funerals, Abbot Gregory Polan said: “Hatred, anger, and an unwillingness to forgive only keep us crippled and bound by the evils that surround us. If we endure evil and do not allow it to conquer us, we will share in the victory of Jesus Christ, in the hidden life of the resurrection of Jesus.”
We are all called to look within, to take quiet time to think about our own share in Christ's victory. As we make this journey, we are guided by the sure and secure knowledge of God’s boundless mercy, by the example of Jesus, by the Gospel and by St. Benedict who reminds us to be aware of “thorns of contention, “ to seek peace and pursue it," "to make peace before the sun sets." The response of the monks of Conception Abbey was not a spur of the moment decision; it was the fruit that came from having made decisions day after day after day to forgive as Christ forgives.
We need not look for ways to practice forgiveness. God will provide each of us with plenty of opportunities. What we must remember is that the decision to choose forgiveness is ours and ours alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.