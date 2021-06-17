An Atchison woman was recently ordered to serve more than five years in prison for distribution of an illegal substance in the presence of a young child.
Bailey Walker heard her fate June 7 in Atchison County District Court. Walker was sentenced to 64 months for the distribution charges and an additional six months for child endangerment.
By, law both charges are to run consecutive to each other, Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said in a press release to the Globe.
Bailey’s conviction arose from an Atchison County Sheriff’s Office investigation concerning drug trafficking in latter part of 2020 involving Walker and her co-defendant, Demarko McClenton. A search warrant was executed Dec. 30, 2020. At that time the warrant was executed deputies found evidence consistent with drug distribution that included methamphetamine, digital scales and plastic Baggies, Becker wrote.
“There was also a small child residing in the home at the time of the search,” Becker wrote.
Based on the evidence and information gathered as a result of the investigation, both McClenton and Walker where charged and subsequently entered guilty pleas the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aggravated child endangerment.
McClenton was sentenced April 12 in district court and was ordered to serve 57 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections – 51 months for the distribution and a consecutive six months for the child endangerment.
Becker explained the Kansas Courts utilize a sentencing grid when pronouncing standardized sentences in criminal cases. The grid takes into account the crime and the offender’s past criminal history.
“McClenton and Walker had different criminal history scores, which led to slightly different sentences in the current case,” Becker said, “Even though both were convicted of the same crimes.”
In addition to Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation drug laboratory also investigated the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.