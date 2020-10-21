Although his Irish smile and Italian twinkling eyes will no longer be present behind the historic deli counter, Mike Begley leaves a legacy of family heritage and an inherent multi-generational business sense in the Atchison community.
Michael Leo “Mike" Begley, 76, died Oct. 19 at University of Kansas Medical Center. Begley was one of the proprietors of the PAOLUCCI & BEGLEY Restaurant – Deli – Lounge since him and Margie Begley, his wife of 52 years, have operated the restaurant since 1983, and opened in 1990 opened the lounge. Mike Begley represents the third of five generations of the Paolucci family to operate at the site of the Paolucci Grocery store located in the 100 block of North Third St., according to previously published Atchison Globe stories. Mike is the youngest son of Mary (Paolucci) and Ed Begley. He became employed at the family-run grocery store in 1970.
Patty Flynn and Mike Begley’s friendship started when they were classmates throughout all grades attended at St. Benedict’s Catholic Grade School, and Flynn’s late husband, John Flynn was a classmate too.
“I have lots of fond memories,” Flynn said, and recalled after grade school years, she attended the Mount St. Scholastica Academy. John and Mike remained classmates in high school at Maur Hill Prep School. All remained friends into adulthood. John Flynn, a longtime football coach at Maur Hill died in 2012.
“John and Mike played a lot of golf together,” Flynn said. “They would often joke around and call each other Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
“It’s not going to be the same,” Flynn said. “He and John are having a good time.”
Mike Begley was named the 2008 Grand Marshal of the “Cheers for 25 Irish Years” the annual St. Patrick’s Parade in Atchison. During Mike Begley’s coronation, Paul Komarek, master of ceremonies read that for the past eight generation in the Begley there has been a Michael Begley in every other generation. Mike Begley’s Irish roots trace back to County Armagh and County Galway in Ireland. His Irish ancestors settled near Potter, according to Globe reports. His Italian ancestors founded the Paolucci’s Grocery in 1894 after they immigrated to Atchison from Frosolone, Italy.
United States Navy veteran, Mike Begley was active in numerous organization throughout the Atchison Community, according to the published obituary. Funeral plans are scheduled this week for more information log onto arensbergpruett.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.