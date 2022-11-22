Leavenworth County responders located a 46-year-old area woman deceased after they responded to the scene of a vehicle in a creek several miles south of the Atchison County line.
Adina “Dina” Adamson, of rural Leavenworth County, was found at the scene of a vehicle accident on Nov. 18 in the vicinity of Logan Road and 187th Street, Undersheriff Major J. W. Sherley reported in a Leavenworth County Sheriff’s report.
Sherley reported responders were on the scene at about 9:15 a.m. and it was about 15 minutes after their arrival it was determined a fatality.
Adamson owned and operated a cleaning service for the past several years, according to her published obituary concerning her unexpected death at www.arensbergpruett.com/obituaries. Death was unexpected on Nov. 17. Services for Adamson will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to benefit her youngest son and can be left directly with the funeral home.
An investigation is ongoing via the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Sherley said.
Authorities have determined that Adamson was on her way back to Leavenworth County after a visit to a friend’s home in Atchison. After she crossed the county line Adamson was eastbound along Logan Road when she went off the roadway for 336 feet. Adamson then struck the bridge above the creek west of 187th Street, Sherley reported. Adamson’s vehicle went over the edge of the bridge and came to rest in the creek below.
There were no signs of ejection from the vehicle, Sherley reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene. One bridge weight limit sign and two bridge warning signs were damaged.
Adamson leaves behind her two sons, Joseph and Eli Widner, and a daughter, Kassie Burge, 10 grandchildren, her mother Pamela Adamson, a sister, Jessica Rose; and her partner Jack Craig and his three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.