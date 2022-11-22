Adina Adamson

Adina Adamson was recently pronounced dead at the scene of an accident in Leavenworth County.

 Photo courtesy of

www.arensbergpruett.com/obituaries

Leavenworth County responders located a 46-year-old area woman deceased after they responded to the scene of a vehicle in a creek several miles south of the Atchison County line.

Adina “Dina” Adamson, of rural Leavenworth County, was found at the scene of a vehicle accident on Nov. 18 in the vicinity of Logan Road and 187th Street, Undersheriff Major J. W. Sherley reported in a Leavenworth County Sheriff’s report.

