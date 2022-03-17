Daylight Savings Time is once again the topic of legislation. On Tuesday, the Senate passed the legislation to make daylight savings time permanent starting in 2023.
The legislation ends the twice a year of changing clocks. The old saying “Spring Forward” and “Fall Back” will soon be obsolete.
The legislation is called the Sunshine Protection Act and it passed the Senate unanimously by voice vote. The House of Representatives has yet to vote on the legislation before it goes to President Biden to sign into law.
This is not the first time the U.S. has tried to have a permanent daylight savings. During the energy crisis of 1974 the U.S. went to year round savings time. At that time Robert Yost, the mayor of St. Francis, Kansas said his town’s council “felt it was time to put our foot down and stop this monkey business.”
It is said that longer daylight hours could mean eliminating the hazards of evening commutes. But after many mishaps, the legislation once again had the attention of Congress. Congress however voted on December 14, 1973 to put daylight savings time in effect for two years. President Nixon signed the bill into law.
It was Kansas Senator Bob Dole who introduced the amendment that following year in August that would end daylight savings time once again. This time he brought information to the Senate of several mishaps with children going to school in the dark. Congress passed the appropriation and then President Ford signed the bill thus ending that round with daylight savings time.
