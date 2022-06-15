In last week's Globe there was an error in the article regarding the clarification for voting on the 1 cent sales tax. The date for the vote is July 14 not July 12. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused our readers. Watch for follow up articles on the 1 cent sales tax.
Date correction for tax vote
- By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe
- Updated
